Town of Schroon
ADOPTION OF THE 1977 COMPREHENSION PLAN PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Schroon, New York, will meet at the Town Hall, 15 Leland Avenue, Schroon Lake, New York, on the 10th day of July, 2017, at 5:00 P.M. for the purpose of conducting a Public Hearing on introducing proposed confirmation and re-adoption of the 1977 Comprehension Plan.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at said Public Hearing to be held at the time and place set forth above, the Town Board will consider this proposed confirmation and Re-adoption of the 1977 Comprehension Plan and hear all parties interested therein concerning the same.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of the full text of proposed 1977 Comprehension Plan may be obtained upon request from the Town Clerk of the Town of Schroon.Patricia SavarieTown of Schroon Town ClerkTT-07/01/2017-1TC-156680
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Schroon Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough is enough
|4 min
|TiRes
|6
|Burn your local crackhouse
|2 hr
|Green lantern
|1
|Don Reed
|6 hr
|Hmmm
|1
|who wants to join the jihad
|16 hr
|Make America First
|10
|Safe and sound in schenectady county jail
|16 hr
|Known fact
|1
|slumlord
|22 hr
|Fed up mom
|7
|Wondering
|22 hr
|DISBAND TI PD
|7
Find what you want!
Search Schroon Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC