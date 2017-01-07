Town of Schroon

ADOPTION OF THE 1977 COMPREHENSION PLAN PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Schroon, New York, will meet at the Town Hall, 15 Leland Avenue, Schroon Lake, New York, on the 10th day of July, 2017, at 5:00 P.M. for the purpose of conducting a Public Hearing on introducing proposed confirmation and re-adoption of the 1977 Comprehension Plan.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at said Public Hearing to be held at the time and place set forth above, the Town Board will consider this proposed confirmation and Re-adoption of the 1977 Comprehension Plan and hear all parties interested therein concerning the same.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of the full text of proposed 1977 Comprehension Plan may be obtained upon request from the Town Clerk of the Town of Schroon.Patricia SavarieTown of Schroon Town ClerkTT-07/01/2017-1TC-156680

