Walking Stick Award | Schroon Seniors

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Denton Publications

On May 3, 2017, at the general meeting of the Schroon Seniors, the Schroon Lake Senior Center awarded Connie Jenks the Walking Stick Award. The Walking Stick, displayed in Town Hall, is a symbol of acknowledgement for longevity.

