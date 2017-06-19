Walking Stick Award | Schroon Seniors
On May 3, 2017, at the general meeting of the Schroon Seniors, the Schroon Lake Senior Center awarded Connie Jenks the Walking Stick Award. The Walking Stick, displayed in Town Hall, is a symbol of acknowledgement for longevity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Comments
Add your comments below
Schroon Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheilana L
|5 hr
|Loser
|1
|Wondering
|5 hr
|Curious
|1
|To fire &ems
|7 hr
|dontcare
|10
|KristinaNolan
|7 hr
|Jon Smith
|4
|dont buy that TRASHY rav 4 from j burroughs online
|8 hr
|JUNK CARS
|10
|slumlord
|8 hr
|CLEAN IT UP
|4
|Text message
|17 hr
|Drpoppa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Schroon Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC