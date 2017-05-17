Bugs and birdsong at Oxshoe Pond in t...

Bugs and birdsong at Oxshoe Pond in the Adirondacks

3 hrs ago Read more: North County Public Radio

Hiking season is here. But state conservation officials are warning hikers away from trails above 3,000 feet until early June, when muddy trail conditions are expected to improve.

Schroon Lake, NY

Comments made yesterday: 25,130 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,339

