Word of Life to Celebrate Opening Student Center in Upstate New York April 8th
Word of Life, a nondenominational Christian organization, is set for the grand opening of its 40,000-square-foot Bollback Student Life Center in Pottersville, NY on April 8, 2017. Named in honor of the co-founder of Word of Life, Harry Bollback, and located on Schroon Lake in the heart of the Adirondacks, the BSLC is a one-of-a-kind building featuring a modern design with lake views from the dining room, along with a coffee bar, sports cafs and multiple seminar rooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
Add your comments below
Schroon Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lifted jeep
|32 min
|ARIF
|6
|Bad meat and bad checks
|3 hr
|Lolz
|67
|Essex County Police Make 9 Drug Arrests (Jun '09)
|15 hr
|Voter
|62
|building inspecter
|16 hr
|Trump hater
|13
|Drug Problems in Ticonderoga
|Sun
|druggies
|5
|ti motors 3 alarm (Jun '13)
|Mar 31
|neddclem
|10
|Nursing Home Employee Charged with Crime (Aug '13)
|Mar 31
|Nancy Guttenberg
|26
Find what you want!
Search Schroon Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC