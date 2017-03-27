Word of Life to Celebrate Opening Stu...

Word of Life to Celebrate Opening Student Center in Upstate New York April 8th

Word of Life, a nondenominational Christian organization, is set for the grand opening of its 40,000-square-foot Bollback Student Life Center in Pottersville, NY on April 8, 2017. Named in honor of the co-founder of Word of Life, Harry Bollback, and located on Schroon Lake in the heart of the Adirondacks, the BSLC is a one-of-a-kind building featuring a modern design with lake views from the dining room, along with a coffee bar, sports cafs and multiple seminar rooms.

