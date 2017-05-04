May news at the Schroon Lake Senior C...

May news at the Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club

Wednesday Apr 26

On Monday, May 1 and continuing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout the month, "Just Walk" will be offered at the club from 9-10 a.m. This walking program offers low impact exercise. The general meeting at the club will be May 3, beginning at 4 p.m. Dinner follows at Flanagan's in Schroon Lake.

Schroon Lake, NY

