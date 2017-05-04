May news at the Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club
On Monday, May 1 and continuing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout the month, "Just Walk" will be offered at the club from 9-10 a.m. This walking program offers low impact exercise. The general meeting at the club will be May 3, beginning at 4 p.m. Dinner follows at Flanagan's in Schroon Lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Schroon Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Margo
|1 hr
|buch
|5
|where to catch minnows
|9 hr
|Watcher
|7
|Robbery
|10 hr
|orr
|29
|Understanding the Adirondack Scenic Railroad co... (Mar '14)
|12 hr
|Crooks
|132
|another drug bust (Jun '12)
|13 hr
|Dumbfounded
|46
|Alice Hyde President Doug DiVello resigns
|13 hr
|Past employee
|7
|Scumbags fighting on the Basketball courts (Apr '11)
|17 hr
|eric
|44
Find what you want!
Search Schroon Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC