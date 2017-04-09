Cuomo Announces Budget Deal One Week ...

Cuomo Announces Budget Deal One Week Late

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

For weeks, Cuomo has stated his preference for a budget that would allow him to tinker with it throughout the year, controlling disbursements without legislative approval. Young said the Senate will continue to pursue passage of a full budget and that she is "hopeful the Assembly will join us in common sense policies that will help every New Yorker have the opportunity to succeed".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

