Adirondack Shakespeare Company opens spring season on Friday

The Adirondack Shakespeare Company will open its spring repertory season Friday with a new production of “Macbeth,” the famous tragedy of the Scottish king. The company, based in Schroon Lake, will also tour “Cymbeline,” one of Shakespeare's late plays and often categorized as a romance.

