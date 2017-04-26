Adirondack Shakespeare Company opens spring season on Friday
The Adirondack Shakespeare Company will open its spring repertory season Friday with a new production of “Macbeth,” the famous tragedy of the Scottish king. The company, based in Schroon Lake, will also tour “Cymbeline,” one of Shakespeare's late plays and often categorized as a romance.
