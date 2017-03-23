Notice of Annual Meeting

Notice of Annual Meeting

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING, ELECTION AND BUDGET VOTE Schroon Lake Central School District, Town of Schroon, County of Essex, New York NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing of the qualified voters of the Schroon Lake Central School District, Essex County, Schroon Lake, New York will be held in the Schroon Lake Central School Auditorium on May 2, 2017 at 7:00 pm for the presentation of the budget. The budget will be available for review beginning on April 24, 2017 in the Schroon Lake Central School Office between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:00 pm daily excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Comments made yesterday: 23,759 • Total comments across all topics: 279,804,671

