New frontier for Northern NY's old Fr...

New frontier for Northern NY's old Frontier Town?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

For years, the Wild West-themed amusement park Frontier Town brought in hundreds of thousands of tourists to North Hudson. Since it closed down in the 1990s, the park has sat nearly untouched.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schroon Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keort Morse Arrested 1 hr Crack hed cant ra... 11
News Essex County Police Make 9 Drug Arrests (Jun '09) 1 hr Not worth dog crap 66
Lifted jeep 2 hr O yea 12
Stewarts' Gas 2 hr Bad Gas 12
Bad meat and bad checks Wed Will Nunez 68
Bad milk from Walmart (Jun '11) Apr 4 feedingthetrollto... 82
Code Enforcement Nightmare Apr 4 Gustivus 28
See all Schroon Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schroon Lake Forum Now

Schroon Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schroon Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Schroon Lake, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,466 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC