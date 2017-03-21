Luthier rescues boom log from bottom ...

Luthier rescues boom log from bottom of Schroon Lake

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: North County Public Radio

A guitar maker in Essex County uses the sunken logs he finds at the bottom of Schroon Lake to make his one-of-a-kind instruments. In some instances, while diving for the wood, he finds a piece of history.

