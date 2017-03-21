Luthier rescues boom log from bottom of Schroon Lake
A guitar maker in Essex County uses the sunken logs he finds at the bottom of Schroon Lake to make his one-of-a-kind instruments. In some instances, while diving for the wood, he finds a piece of history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Schroon Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lord howe st. bust
|18 min
|Tough guy
|40
|Pat Gould and koret
|51 min
|Yep
|8
|International Paper
|2 hr
|Jim bob
|7
|House trim sought- victorian gingerbread/shutters
|Tue
|got it
|2
|Spring Food
|Mon
|no shÃ¯t
|13
|useless police
|Mon
|wu tang yall
|12
|Special treatment (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Nancy Guttenberg
|8
Find what you want!
Search Schroon Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC