From the Archives

The sale of Jack Dalton's Essex Deli to the Essex Community Heritage Organization was completed Feb. 3. The move opens the door to renovating the historic Wright's Inn. The town board hopes to start the renovations this summer while the Essex Head Start program is closed for its summer break.

