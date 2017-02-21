Beach Concession

Beach Concession

The Town Board of the Town of Schroon is accepting bids for the Beach Concession for the 2017 summer season for a one year and a three year bid. Bids clearly marked Beach Concession Bid may be mailed to P.O. Box 578, Schroon Lake, N.Y. 12870, or hand delivered to the Town Clerk on or before March 9, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at which time the bids will be publicly opened and possibly awarded at the next Regular Town Board Meeting.

