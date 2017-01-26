Notice of Public Hearing

Notice of Public Hearing

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Planning Board of the Town of Schroon will hold a Public Hearing, Pursuant to section 276 of the Town Law, on the application of Kenneth John Becker for a 2 lot subdivision of tax parcel 147.17-02-55. This project located on Kanasta Cove Rd. Schroon Lake, N.Y. includes 2 lots.

