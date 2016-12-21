Please take notice that I, Patricia J. Savarie the undersigned Collector Receiver of Taxes of the Town of Schroon, County of Essex and State of New York, have duly received the warrant for the 2017 Tax Year. I will collect taxes Monday Friday from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the Town Hall, Schroon Lake N.Y. Taxes may be paid 30 days from the postmark without charge of interest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.