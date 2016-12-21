Former Minerva town clerk arrested, charged with fraud
The former town clerk in Minerva in Essex County has been arrested for allegedly stealing roughly $9,000 of town funds. Jordan Green, age 30, was arraigned in Schroon Lake town court this week.
