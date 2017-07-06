Zurich North America Names Ironshore's DeLong VP of Cyber Underwriting
Zurich North America has hired Yosha DeLong as vice president of cyber underwriting, a role that expands Zurich's cyber resources as the cyber exposures continue to evolve beyond data security. DeLong will lead the continued development of the company's cyber risk efforts, including coordinating and monitoring cyber as a peril across all lines of business.
