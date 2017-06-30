Top 15 acts announced in Suburban Chi...

Top 15 acts announced in Suburban Chicago's Got Talent

The acts will return to the stage of Schaumburg's Prairie Center for the Arts on Sunday, July 16. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are on sale now at 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org . After that show, the judges will secretly rank the performances and online voting will give one act a guaranteed spot in the Top 10. The final winner and a Fan Favorite will be announced after the finalists perform a free concert at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Taste of Arlington Heights.

