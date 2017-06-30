Top 15 acts announced in Suburban Chicago's Got Talent
The acts will return to the stage of Schaumburg's Prairie Center for the Arts on Sunday, July 16. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are on sale now at 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org . After that show, the judges will secretly rank the performances and online voting will give one act a guaranteed spot in the Top 10. The final winner and a Fan Favorite will be announced after the finalists perform a free concert at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Taste of Arlington Heights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Prime Motors Inc (Nov '08)
|Tue
|amy slaton
|11
|looking for father (Aug '12)
|Jul 2
|Dst1913
|4
|Area south of Villa Park train station. (Dec '15)
|Jul 2
|Really Gary Indiana
|3
|George Street "Wife"
|Jun 29
|Louis
|2
|look Villa Park Library could emerge from April...
|Jun 29
|Sick of stupid
|2
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|Jun 28
|Rep Denny Hasturd
|3
|Kayla korves
|Jun 28
|Some1thatknows
|6
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC