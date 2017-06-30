Sound check: Face Time Police, Villai...

Sound check: Face Time Police, Villains take on Anime Midwest

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily Herald

Fools' Brew plays two area shows this weekend: Friday, July 7, at Penny Road Pub in Barrington and Saturday, July 8, at BaseCamp Pub in Lisle. Two sets of brothers from the 'burbs lead the local entertainment at this weekend's Anime Midwest in Rosemont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Prime Motors Inc (Nov '08) 20 hr amy slaton 11
looking for father (Aug '12) Sun Dst1913 4
Area south of Villa Park train station. (Dec '15) Jul 2 Really Gary Indiana 3
George Street "Wife" Jun 29 Louis 2
News look Villa Park Library could emerge from April... Jun 29 Sick of stupid 2
News Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J... Jun 28 Rep Denny Hasturd 3
Kayla korves Jun 28 Some1thatknows 6
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,432 • Total comments across all topics: 282,260,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC