Schaumburg Library book sale July 8

1 hr ago

A book sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8 in the basement of the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg. Any audiovisual items, such as DVDs and CDs, will sell for 50 cents each.

