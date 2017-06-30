Schaumburg Library book sale July 8
A book sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8 in the basement of the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg. Any audiovisual items, such as DVDs and CDs, will sell for 50 cents each.
