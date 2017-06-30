Program showcases fireflies in Schaum...

Program showcases fireflies in Schaumburg July 8

32 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Firefly Fandango is set for 8:45 to 9:45 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at Spring Valley Nature Center, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg. Families are invited to take a twilight wagon ride to view the firefly light show as the sun sets on Spring Valley.

