Krishnamoorthi hears concerns of Hisp...

Krishnamoorthi hears concerns of Hispanic community

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Daily Herald

More than 20 civic leaders and public officials representing the Hispanic community met with Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi in Schaumburg on Thursday to discuss such ongoing issues as immigration, education, and relationships with law enforcement and local employers. Perhaps the biggest of these so far in 2017, largely due to its impact on all the rest, has been the confusion and rhetoric over changing immigration policies -- from travel bans to talk of building a wall along the Mexican border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rep David Harris is an admitted idiot. Sun Voter 2
Barb Coley Jul 9 Concerned citizen 6
Kayla korves Jul 9 Concerned citizen 7
News Police say man found dead in burning garage was... (Mar '08) Jul 7 ForestHospitalRes... 13
Review: M Z United Inc (May '15) Jul 7 Janet lowes 7
Review: Prime Motors Inc (Nov '08) Jul 4 amy slaton 11
looking for father (Aug '12) Jul 2 Dst1913 4
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at July 12 at 4:36PM CDT

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC