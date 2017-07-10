Krishnamoorthi hears concerns of Hispanic community

More than 20 civic leaders and public officials representing the Hispanic community met with Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi in Schaumburg on Thursday to discuss such ongoing issues as immigration, education, and relationships with law enforcement and local employers. Perhaps the biggest of these so far in 2017, largely due to its impact on all the rest, has been the confusion and rhetoric over changing immigration policies -- from travel bans to talk of building a wall along the Mexican border.

