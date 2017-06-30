Hoffman Estates-based orchestra to tour Austria
Members of the Hoffman Estates-based Midwest Philharmonic Orchestra rehearse for their upcoming tour of Austria to mark the group's 10th anniversary. The Hoffman Estates-based Midwest Philharmonic Orchestra -- the vision of a musician from Japan now residing in the village -- will mark its 10th anniversary by embarking on a concert tour of Austria this month.
