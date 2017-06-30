Vote for your fan favorite in Suburban Chicago's Got Talent
Videos of the 20 acts that competed Sunday at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg have been posted online at dailyherald.com/entertainment/talent , and fans can vote for their favorite through noon Friday. Fan Favorite voting is crucial because the act with the most votes is guaranteed to advance to the top 15 round of competition.
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for father (Aug '12)
|Sun
|Dst1913
|4
|Area south of Villa Park train station. (Dec '15)
|Jul 2
|Really Gary Indiana
|3
|George Street "Wife"
|Jun 29
|Louis
|2
|look Villa Park Library could emerge from April...
|Jun 29
|Sick of stupid
|2
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|Jun 28
|Rep Denny Hasturd
|3
|Kayla korves
|Jun 28
|Some1thatknows
|6
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
