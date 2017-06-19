Veteran plans Schaumburg's first tattoo shop
An example of the tattoo work of Addison resident Jeff Jucha, who is seeking to open his fourth tattoo business in Schaumburg this year. Jeff Jucha of Addison, who became a tattoo artist after his service in the U.S. Marine Corps, led the charge to allow tattoo businesses in Schaumburg this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any body know about the publicity of baldwin sk... (Jul '09)
|Jun 15
|The town board me...
|2
|Kayla korves
|Jun 15
|Someone who knows
|5
|Barb Coley
|Jun 15
|Barb Coley
|5
|FVHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion
|Jun 12
|Judy
|1
|certified and ethical hacker for hire
|Jun 11
|eugene
|2
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|Jun 9
|Elk Grove resident
|1
|Helicopters over Glendale heights (Nov '12)
|Jun 9
|Conni before
|6
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC