Vehicle overturns on 290 near Elk Grove
An erratic driver of another vehicle reportedly caused an SUV with five occupants to roll over on southbound 290 south of Higgins Road just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities. A female passenger of the SUV suffered a fractured femur while the male driver suffered minor injuries, largely from broken glass, Schaumburg Fire Department officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any body know about the publicity of baldwin sk... (Jul '09)
|Jun 15
|The town board me...
|2
|Kayla korves
|Jun 15
|Someone who knows
|5
|Barb Coley
|Jun 15
|Barb Coley
|5
|FVHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion
|Jun 12
|Judy
|1
|certified and ethical hacker for hire
|Jun 11
|eugene
|2
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|Jun 9
|Elk Grove resident
|1
|Helicopters over Glendale heights (Nov '12)
|Jun 9
|Conni before
|6
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC