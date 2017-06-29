Van driver cited in Palatine ambulance crash:
A Schaumburg man has been ticketed for causing a crash with a Palatine Fire Department ambulance last week, authorities said. Police said the 44-year-old man was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and no valid insurance.
