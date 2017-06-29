Van driver cited in Palatine ambulanc...

Van driver cited in Palatine ambulance crash:

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

A Schaumburg man has been ticketed for causing a crash with a Palatine Fire Department ambulance last week, authorities said. Police said the 44-year-old man was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and no valid insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Area south of Villa Park train station. (Dec '15) 17 min Sick of stupid 2
News look Villa Park Library could emerge from April... 24 min Sick of stupid 2
George Street "Wife" 2 hr SomeoneAlwaysKnows 1
News Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J... Wed Rep Denny Hasturd 3
Kayla korves Wed Some1thatknows 6
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Jun 22 NMar 1
Any body know about the publicity of baldwin sk... (Jul '09) Jun 15 The town board me... 2
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 282,116,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC