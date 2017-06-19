TSA PreCheck RV coming to Schaumburg
Meet Chicago Northwest has announced the TSA PreCheck Mobile RV is coming to Schaumburg for qualified travelers to sign up for the expedited screening program. The blue RV will be in the parking lot at 1375 E. Woodfield Road on June 28 to 30, and again July 3, 5, 6 and 7. Registering for an appointment at identogo.com/rv is strongly encouraged, though employees will try to accommodate walk-ins between scheduled appointments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any body know about the publicity of baldwin sk... (Jul '09)
|Jun 15
|The town board me...
|2
|Kayla korves
|Jun 15
|Someone who knows
|5
|Barb Coley
|Jun 15
|Barb Coley
|5
|FVHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion
|Jun 12
|Judy
|1
|certified and ethical hacker for hire
|Jun 11
|eugene
|2
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|Jun 9
|Elk Grove resident
|1
|Helicopters over Glendale heights (Nov '12)
|Jun 9
|Conni before
|6
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC