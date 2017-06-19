TSA PreCheck RV coming to Schaumburg

Meet Chicago Northwest has announced the TSA PreCheck Mobile RV is coming to Schaumburg for qualified travelers to sign up for the expedited screening program. The blue RV will be in the parking lot at 1375 E. Woodfield Road on June 28 to 30, and again July 3, 5, 6 and 7. Registering for an appointment at identogo.com/rv is strongly encouraged, though employees will try to accommodate walk-ins between scheduled appointments.

