Timbercrest-Woods garage sale in Schaumburg returns

The annual Timbercrest-Woods Neighborhood Garage Sale got under way in Schaumburg Friday and will continue Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4. Historically, about 20 percent of the Timbercrest and Woods subdivisions' 600 households have participated in the coordinated garage sale on any given year. The two subdivisions lie west of the Schaumburg Township District Library and Town Square shopping center at the southwest corner of Schaumburg and Roselle roads in Schaumburg.

