Thunderstorms, hail move through suburbs

The Doppler radar has been tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elgin that's moving 25 miles per hour with dime-size hail, according to the National Weather Service . The storm is expected to move into Schaumburg, Palatine, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Carol Stream, Addison, St. Charles, Glen Ellyn, West Chicago, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, DuPage Airport, Bartlett, Streamwood, Hanover Park, Elk Grove Village, Winfield, Itasca and Inverness.

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Cook County was issued at June 17 at 5:40PM CDT

