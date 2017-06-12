Teens play virtual-reality Minecraft ...

Teens play virtual-reality Minecraft in Schaumburg

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Herald

Teens ages 13 and 14 can register to play Minecraft on an Oculus Rift from 3 to 4 p.m., Thursday, June 22, in the Program Room at the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg. Minecraft players will experience the game in 3-D while wearing the virtual reality headset.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any body know about the publicity of baldwin sk... (Jul '09) Thu The town board me... 2
Kayla korves Thu Someone who knows 5
Barb Coley Thu Barb Coley 5
News FVHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion Jun 12 Judy 1
certified and ethical hacker for hire Jun 11 eugene 2
News Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J... Jun 9 Elk Grove resident 1
Helicopters over Glendale heights (Nov '12) Jun 9 Conni before 6
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,850 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC