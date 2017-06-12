Teens play virtual-reality Minecraft in Schaumburg

Teens ages 13 and 14 can register to play Minecraft on an Oculus Rift from 3 to 4 p.m., Thursday, June 22, in the Program Room at the Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road in Schaumburg. Minecraft players will experience the game in 3-D while wearing the virtual reality headset.

