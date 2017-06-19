Take a shot at seeing 'Annie Get Your Gun'
From left, Jack Keehan as Buffalo Bill, Brad Kutulas as Frank Butler, Alex Capello as Sitting Bull, Vincent Luzwick as Little Jake, Amy Rodriguez as Annie Oakley, Bryce Grogan as Johnnie, Michelle Bayer as Dolly Tate, Ken Slack as Charlie Davenport, Grace Biernacki as Winnie Tate, Andrew Luzwick as Tommy Keeler, Seated, Ella Biernacki as Nellie and Rachel Wickey as Jessie. HOTT Productions is presenting "Annie Get Your Gun," Irving Berlin's musical spectacle that celebrates legendary sure-shot Annie Oakley, through this weekend at Schaumburg Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|8 hr
|NMar
|1
|Any body know about the publicity of baldwin sk... (Jul '09)
|Jun 15
|The town board me...
|2
|Kayla korves
|Jun 15
|Someone who knows
|5
|Barb Coley
|Jun 15
|Barb Coley
|5
|FVHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion
|Jun 12
|Judy
|1
|certified and ethical hacker for hire
|Jun 11
|eugene
|2
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|Jun 9
|Elk Grove resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC