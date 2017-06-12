Super Bowl a 'Home Game': Nielsen
The great majority of U.S. householdsnine out of 10say they will be watching Super Bowl XLIV at home or at a friend's or relative's house instead of watching it from a restaurant or bar, according to a new survey by The Nielsen Co. And for their home viewing, only 5% of households expect to spend more on food and beverages for the Super Bowl this year.
