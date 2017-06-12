St. Marcelline youth construct walls for service project
Alvin Reji of Schaumburg uses a circular saw to cut a 2-by-4 while Christine Cooper of Schaumburg secures the table in place. On the ground, Alex Vendel, Sarah Narske, Lucas Helton, Colin Egan and Vince Giglio, all of Schaumburg, load a wall panel into a tractor trailer where Tatum Byrd of Chicago, Eligia Kramer of Hanover Park and Enza Copertino of Schaumburg will secure it for shipment to Appalachia.
