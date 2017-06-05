See history come to life at Spring Va...

See history come to life at Spring Valley Country Fair

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Daily Herald

Experience the charm of a 19th century community fair at Volkening Heritage Farm June 10 and 11 at Spring Valley Nature Center in Schaumburg. Take a trip back in time to the late 19th century during Schaumburg Park District's Spring Valley Country Fair, sponsored by Davey Tree.

