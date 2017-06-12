Schaumburg to discuss hauling trailer...

Schaumburg to discuss hauling trailers July 18

Read more: Daily Herald

Schaumburg trustees have scheduled a discussion on pending regulations on the parking of hauling trailers during their committee of the whole meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at village hall, 101 Schaumburg Court. A nearly yearlong deliberation sparked by a neighbor dispute last summer has resulted in a proposed law that hauling trailers longer than 25 feet or taller than 9 feet cannot be regularly parked in residential driveways.

