Schaumburg sets own fines for sub-$1,000 retail thefts
With the Cook County state's attorney's office having stopped approving felony charges for most retail thefts of under $1,000 of merchandise this year, Schaumburg officials have created their own fines to cover thefts between the previous $300 cutoff for misdemeanors and the new felony threshold. The new system village trustees approved Tuesday maintains the previous fine of $200 for retail thefts of up to $300 in value.
