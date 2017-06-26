Schaumburg mom appeals manslaughter sentence to state supreme court
Attorneys for a Schaumburg mom sentenced to four years for killing her severely disabled daughter have appealed to the Illinois Supreme Court in their latest attempt to keep Bonnie Liltz out of prison. Attorneys filed the appeal earlier this month arguing the Illinois Department of Corrections cannot properly care for Liltz, 57, who suffers from chronic health issues stemming from treatment for ovarian cancer which seriously damaged her bladder, small intestine and other organs requiring her to use an ostomy pouch.
