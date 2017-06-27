Schaumburg library accepting food for fines

The Schaumburg Township District Library's summer "Food for Fines" program will take place from July 1 through July 31, at the library's three locations in Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates and Hanover Park. Library users are welcome to pay their fines by bringing in canned or boxed nonperishable food items, which will be donated to the Schaumburg Township Food Pantry.

