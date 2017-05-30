Schaumburg hosts blood drive June 7

The village of Schaumburg encourages the public to participate in the next Community Blood Drive from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at The Barn, 231 Civic Drive in Schaumburg. Participating donors will be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win a $20 Home Depot gift card.

