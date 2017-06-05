Schaumburg company donates day to hel...

Schaumburg company donates day to helping out

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Schaumburg-based Convergint Technologies shut down Friday for its annual Convergint Social Responsibility Day, where the staff of 2,200 employees with a one-day of payroll equaling $575,000 volunteers in local communities around the country. Among the local projects, 12 employees installed security cameras, put up a new shed, landscaped and cleaned at Save-A-Pet in Grayslake, 12 employees installed a fence, planted trees, landscaped and cleaned at the stable housing Mane in Heaven in Barrington and 13 employees framed a duplex for family housing at Habitat for Humanity in Wonder Lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Schaumburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J... 6 hr Elk Grove resident 1
Helicopters over Glendale heights (Nov '12) 14 hr Conni before 6
News Muslim girls harassed at Chicago-area Mexican r... 17 hr I Bet 5
Barb Coley 22 hr Bob B 2
News Body of teen who jumped into Chicago-area river... Jun 6 WILDBILL 10
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... Jun 2 OllllllO 2
schmale & north ave Jun 2 Zepplin Popper 11
See all Schaumburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Schaumburg Forum Now

Schaumburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Schaumburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Schaumburg, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,825 • Total comments across all topics: 281,644,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC