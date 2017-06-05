Schaumburg company donates day to helping out

Schaumburg-based Convergint Technologies shut down Friday for its annual Convergint Social Responsibility Day, where the staff of 2,200 employees with a one-day of payroll equaling $575,000 volunteers in local communities around the country. Among the local projects, 12 employees installed security cameras, put up a new shed, landscaped and cleaned at Save-A-Pet in Grayslake, 12 employees installed a fence, planted trees, landscaped and cleaned at the stable housing Mane in Heaven in Barrington and 13 employees framed a duplex for family housing at Habitat for Humanity in Wonder Lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.