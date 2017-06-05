Prosecutors: St. Charles man sexually abused children at Schaumburg day care
A 73-year-old St. Charles man faces charges he sexually abused two children who attended a day care program his wife operated in their former Schaumburg home. Julio Marquez was ordered held on $3 million total bail Thursday on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
