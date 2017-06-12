PPCTS Launches New Folder/Gluer at IADD/FSEA Odyssey

The new PPCTS/DGM SMARTFOLD 1100SL ULTRA X folder/gluer for folding cartons was successfully launched and sold at the recent IADD/FSEA Odyssey show in Schaumburg, Ill. The extra length and faster Smartfold ULTRA X is equipped with motorized carriers, job memory recall, servo drive technologies and many more features for fast changeovers to maximize uptime and productivity.

