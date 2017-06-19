Police rewarding random acts of kindness this week with ice cream

Police in nine Chicago suburbs, including Buffalo Grove, Lincolnshire, Mount Prospect, Prospect Heights, Schaumburg and Wheeling, are handing out 2,000 vouchers for free ice cream at participating McDonald's to people they see this week doing good things in their community. "As the summer months are now upon us and students are out of school, nine law enforcement agencies from northern Cook, Lake, and Kendall Counties are joining forces to remind people to be safe when outside enjoying the warm weather," said Buffalo Grove Chief Steven Casstevens.

