Police rewarding random acts of kindness this week with ice cream
Police in nine Chicago suburbs, including Buffalo Grove, Lincolnshire, Mount Prospect, Prospect Heights, Schaumburg and Wheeling, are handing out 2,000 vouchers for free ice cream at participating McDonald's to people they see this week doing good things in their community. "As the summer months are now upon us and students are out of school, nine law enforcement agencies from northern Cook, Lake, and Kendall Counties are joining forces to remind people to be safe when outside enjoying the warm weather," said Buffalo Grove Chief Steven Casstevens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any body know about the publicity of baldwin sk... (Jul '09)
|Jun 15
|The town board me...
|2
|Kayla korves
|Jun 15
|Someone who knows
|5
|Barb Coley
|Jun 15
|Barb Coley
|5
|FVHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion
|Jun 12
|Judy
|1
|certified and ethical hacker for hire
|Jun 11
|eugene
|2
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|Jun 9
|Elk Grove resident
|1
|Helicopters over Glendale heights (Nov '12)
|Jun 9
|Conni before
|6
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC