New pedestrian bridge at Barrington Road part of express bus option on I-90
Workers are constructing a pedestrian overpass at Barrington Road and I-90 where a Pace park-and-ride will be located to accommodate express buses. Normally, pedestrians and thousands of cars, SUVs and semitrailers a day don't mix, but an exception to the rule is being built at the Jane Addams Tollway and Barrington Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any body know about the publicity of baldwin sk... (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|The town board me...
|2
|Kayla korves
|2 hr
|Someone who knows
|5
|Barb Coley
|2 hr
|Barb Coley
|5
|FVHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion
|Jun 12
|Judy
|1
|certified and ethical hacker for hire
|Jun 11
|eugene
|2
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|Jun 9
|Elk Grove resident
|1
|Helicopters over Glendale heights (Nov '12)
|Jun 9
|Conni before
|6
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC