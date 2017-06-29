Neurosurgery Awarded Its Highest Impact Factor
Schaumburg, Ill, June 29, 2017 - The Congress of Neurological Surgeons and NEUROSURGERY Publications announces Neurosurgery achieved a 2016 Clarivate JCR Impact Factor of 4.889 , the highest IF since the journal's inception. This is more than 29 percent greater than the 2015 IF of 3.78.
