Meet the top 20 finalists of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent
A diverse pool of musicians and a hip-hop dance troupe are all vying to win the sixth year of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent. The top 20 finalists were selected from a pool of more than 50 acts that auditioned recently at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg.
