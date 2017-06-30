Links Technology Cup tees off for charity
The 10th annual Links Technology Cup golf outing benefiting the Schaumburg Park Foundation will take place Aug. 9 at Schaumburg Golf Club, 401 N. Roselle Road. Spend a day on the course enjoying food, beverages and competing for your name on the coveted Links Technology Cup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
