Library's July 'Food for Fines' begins soon
Schaumburg Library's summer "Food for Fines" program will take place July 1-31 at the library's three locations in Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates and Hanover Park. Library users are welcome to pay their fines by bringing in canned or boxed nonperishable food items, which will be donated to the Schaumburg Township Food Pantry.
