Hanover Township opens Employment Support Center

Hanover Township has established an Employment Support Center at the Astor Avenue Community Center, 7431 Astor Ave. in Hanover Park. The center will be open Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-ins and scheduled appointments will be accepted to provide township residents with career assistance and counseling at no cost.

