Elgin Theatre Company to stage 'The Odd Couple'
The Elgin Theatre Company will present "The Odd Couple" as its summer offering this year, a comic play that some may only know as a popular TV show from the '70s. However, the show, written by Neil Simon, was first produced in 1965 and has become a favorite over the years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Schaumburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any body know about the publicity of baldwin sk... (Jul '09)
|Jun 15
|The town board me...
|2
|Kayla korves
|Jun 15
|Someone who knows
|5
|Barb Coley
|Jun 15
|Barb Coley
|5
|FVHS Class of 1967 50th Reunion
|Jun 12
|Judy
|1
|certified and ethical hacker for hire
|Jun 11
|eugene
|2
|Berthold's Garden Center in Elk Grove closing J...
|Jun 9
|Elk Grove resident
|1
|Helicopters over Glendale heights (Nov '12)
|Jun 9
|Conni before
|6
Find what you want!
Search Schaumburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC